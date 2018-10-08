



The APC-led government in Adamawa on Monday alleged plot by some politicians who lost out in the primaries to blackmail Gov. Muhammadu Bindow and set him against the party and the presidency.

Briefing newsmen in Yola, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said some disgruntled politicians planned to print the campaign poster of the governor with that of the presidential candidate of another party so as to portray him (Bindow) as having divided loyalty.

Sajoh said that the plan was to paste the posters in Yola and Abuja.

“We have credible information that the posters would be pasted in Yola and Abuja as a means, not only to blackmail the governor, but to creat a rift between him and the president .

“Let me reiterate for the avoidance of doubt that Gov. Bindow has no intention to leave APC or work for anyone outside APC or support anybody that is not the candidate put forward by APC.

“We are APC government and remain loyal to the party at all levels and the president is the leader of the party and the most credible candidate we can market,” Sajoh said.

He listed series of Federal Government projects going on in Adamawa, saying that the people of the state have no reason not to support Buhari again.

He urged all those who lost out in the party primaries to heed to the call by president Buhari by showing sportsmanship and join hands with winners to ensure the party’s victory at the polls.