



Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) has said he would maximize use of technology to curb corruption if he is elected as Nigeria’s president in 2019.

The party started off as a movement but is now one of the 23 new political parties whose successful registration was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sowere, who has been going around various parts of the country soliciting for support has promised to tackle the many challenges of insecurity, poor electricity supply and decrepit infrastructure confronting the nation if elected as President of Nigeria.

Speaking at the national party convention held recently at Fuplex Event Centre CMD Road, in Lagos, Sowore asserted that corruption kept thriving in the country because private individuals continue to have direct access to large amount of money thus making corruption a lot easier, but if elected, he promised to use technology to curb this trend.

“Technology makes it impossible for people to have a large cash which leads to corruption.

“There is a lot of things we could do these days with technology like monitoring access of places through fingerprints, face recognition devices and many more we could use this to get rid of fake workers and ghost workers.

“Also through e-payments so that we don’t have cash transaction going back and forth that allows theft and diversion of funds.”

Omoyele further went on to say that Nigeria has over 200 million people and if it falls apart it would be a global disaster. Also, Nigerian has what it takes to thrive and it just takes time to fish out Nigerians who can do this educate them and mobilise them.

Sowore has been travelling around Nigeria engaging citizens on what he said is a dire need for a drastic change in the country’s system of leadership. He has also held meetings with Nigerians in several countries.

Earlier last month, some of the young persons running for the office of the Nigerian President, including three most prominent of them, namely:

Kingsley Moghalu, Omoyele Sowore and Fela Durotoye met, in Abuja, and agreed to work together.