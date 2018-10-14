



Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has been described as the ‘hypocrite of the highest order’ over his reunion with his former vice and now, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a recent chat, former Lagos State Commissioner for Police, Abubakar Tsav, said though Obasanjo projected himself as an anti-corruption crusader, he supported vote buying that allegedly dominated the last PDP primaries.

“Chief Obasanjo is a hypocrite of the highest order, and shamelessly speaks from both sides of his mouth. He gives the impression that he is an Anti-Corruption Crusader, fighter for justice and fairness and also claims to have monopoly of knowledge.

“Instead of rebuking Atiku for vote buying during the PDP Presidential Primaries and in ‘dollars,’ he slavishly congratulated him for winning the PDP Presidential nomination (albeit with dollars.) How did he win? By being the highest bidder. Shame!

“It will be recalled that not long ago Chief (Pastor) Dr Olusegun Obasanjo said, and I quote ‘God will not forgive me if I support Atiku’ unquote. Now that he has supported Atiku, should he (Obj) wait for God’s wrath?”

Tsav also condemned the religious leaders that followed Atiku to seek for the reunion, saying they have equally disappointed the religious institutions they represented.

“The Christian Clergies (Bishop Kukah and Oyedepo) and a Muslim Preacher Sheikh Gumi were there listening but never condemned the vote buying. No wonder Nigeria is what and where it is. Shame to supporters of corruption. Shame to our Political Party system. Shame to our Religious Leaders. Shame to Hypocrites,” he said.

Atiku, in the company of the founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, Islamic preacher, Ahmed Gumi, Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, Afenifere chieftain Chief Ayo Adebanjo and National chairman, PDP, Uche Secondus, had last Thursday visited the former president to solicit for his support on his political ambition.

Obasanjo, who had vowed never to forgive Abubakar, his former deputy, eventually endorsed him as his candidate in the 2019 presidential election, saying Atiku had become penitent and had rediscovered and repositioned himself.

It would be recalled that the relationship between Obasanjo and Atiku had become frosty towards the end of the Obasanjo’s administration which ran from 1999 till 2007.

Atiku was alleged to have worked against the third term agenda purportedly muted by his then boss.