Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has ordered political appointees aspiring for elective offices to resign their appointments forthwith.

The governor’s order was contained in a statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan, the Secretary to the State Government in Minna on Thursday.

He said that the order would enable the political appointees have sufficient time to carry out their campaigns and other political activities.

Ladan expressed the governor’s appreciation for the contributions of the aspirants towards the success of the administration while wishing them success in their future endeavours.