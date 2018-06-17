The people of Abak Five in Akwa Ibom State have endorsed the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere as sole candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election.

To back up their mandate, the people have offered to buy the nomination form. They also promised to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to release Ekere in good time to be able to take up the mandate.

The Abak five, (Old Abak Division) comprising; Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Ika and Oruk Anam in a mega rally organized to honour Ekere by the Abak 5 Redemption Movement at Government Technical College, Abak, on Friday presented their position through motion moved by the Member representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Emmanuel Ukoete, seconded by the former Member representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The motion was unanimously carried by the unprecedented crowd and the opinion leaders who took turns to reaffirm the people’s resolved to call on Ekere to throw his hat into the ring for the governorship race.

Justifying their call, the people recounted their ordeals with a gully erosion which split their major access road (the Midim road) into two, and noted that while several other calls for intervention fell on deaf ears, NDDC, under Ekere’s watch came to the rescue.

The people of Abak 5 therefore concluded that if Ekere could show such concern for the people despite having the nine Niger Delta States to cater for, then given the chance as governor of Akwa Ibom State, he would sincerely transform the state for the benefit of the people.

Reacting to the overwhelming endorsements and show of love and solidarity by the people, Ekere expressed appreciation to the people of Abak 5 for what he considered a show of love and confidence. He promised to react to their call at the appropriate time.