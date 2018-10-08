



No fewer than 50,000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have defected to the United Democratic Party, UDP, in Taraba State.

The defectors were received by the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, in Jalingo, the state capital.

Speaking, Alhassan, who is the governorship candidate of the party in Taraba, assured the defectors of justice and equal treatment in the UDP.

Leader of the defectors and former chieftain of the APC in the state, Uba Mairiga, said the injustice meted to him and his supporters was the reason for their defection.

Mairigasaid, “Due to unfair treatment and injustice against me and my supporters, I have decided to leave the APC with over 50,000 of my supporters to the UDP.

“My supporters and I have left APC and would work for the success of the UDP at all levels in the state.”