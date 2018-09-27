Oladeji Ebisemiju, a State House of Assembly aspirant under the platform of the Young Democratic Party, has promised to use 25 per cent yearly of his annual basic salary to provide educational support to primary and secondary school pupils in the area, if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ebisemiju is vying to represent Ilaje constituency 1 in Ondo State House of Assembly.

He made the promise on Thursday in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, while declaring his ambition to run for the position of member of the assembly.

He said: “If elected as member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, I will use 25 per cent of my annual basic salary to provide educational support and train unemployed youths on vocational skills in Ilaje constituency 1.

“Last week at Ugbo-nla and Ode-ugbo, we distributed school kits to about 85 primary school students. The school kits include a branded school bag, water bottles and school sandals.

“To consolidate on what we have been doing, we are ready to continue to do more until development comes to us in Ilaje Local Government Area.

“Let me assure our people that, if elected, we will liase with relevant authorities to ensure that riverine communities are connected to the National Grid after 10 years of being in darkness.”

Aye Georgina Dakpokpo, the National Chairman of YDP, said that the party was established based on ideology of youths and women to rescue the country during the 2019 general election.

Dakpokpo, who was represented by Leye Ogunseyi, State Chairman of YDP in Ekiti, said that youths and women comprised 65 per cent of electorate strength to achieve the objective.