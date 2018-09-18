Altogether, 160 aspirants have picked the nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the 31 seats in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The party’s organsing secretary in the state, Abdullahi Gengen, stated this while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Gengen said Pali in Alkaleri, Azare/Madara and Misau Ciroma constituencies had the highest number of aspirants.

“While Pali had nine aspirants, Bauchi Central and Azare Ciroma had eight aspirants each,” he said.

According to Gengen, Itas Gadau recorded the least number of aspirants with three, while the remaining 26 constituencies had four aspirants each.

He said five women were among the 160 aspirants, while 10 members of the state assembly were seeking fresh tenures.

“All the aspirants have filled and submitted the forms and are awaiting screening which will commence this week,” he said.