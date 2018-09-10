The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has passed a vote of no confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governors who met in Abuja on Sunday condemned what they described as the politicization of security agencies in the country by the Federal Government, especially the recent invasion of the residence of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

The forum in a statement by its Chairman, Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday said INEC need to reinvent itself as a truly independent umpire.

“For now, we have no confidence in INEC. The commission has conducted itself as a tool of the APC-led Federal Government, especially with the roles of the Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, and a National Commissioner, Mrs. Amina Zakari,” the statement added.

It observed that security agencies have become organs and tools of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to harass and intimidate the opposition and dissenting voices.

“The forum decries the use of security agencies to perpetrate electoral fraud as it happened in Ekiti, Osun and Rivers States and urged them to be non-partisan in the performance of their duties in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

“The forum further condemn the flagrant violation of democratic ethos by operatives of this government as shown recently in the infamous act by the police at the residence of elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, and the harassment on innocent Nigerians across the country on frivolous claims,” the forum said.

‎According to the statement, the secret payment of N16 billion suspected Paris Club refund to the Osun State government is to corruptly induce Osun voters in the September 22 governorship election.

On the number of presidential aspirants on the platform of PDP, the governors resolved to hold an all-inclusive meeting with all the aspirants together with the National Chairman and the leaders of the party in both chambers of the National Assembly.

They condemned the refusal of the President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law, the amended Electoral Act, and said it was an indication that the president and his party were afraid of electronic voting and the introduction of technology into the electoral system.