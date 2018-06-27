Akinloye Ayegbusi, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the July 14, 2018 governorship poll has accused the ruling and main opposition parties of not only engaging but promoting hate speech.

Specifically, Ayegbusi said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of hate are unnecessarily overheating the policy.

He said the two parties have engaged each other in war of attrition, raising false accusations and counter accusations rather than telling the electorate what they have in stock for them.

Ayegbusi caution the APC and the PDP to stop dragging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into their messy war, and face their campaign based on issues.

Ayegbusi, who stated this as the ward-to-ward campaign of the SDP moved to communities in Ekiti East Local Government Area, said that the mandate he is seeking is not for self, saying God had blessed him already.

He said that he threw his hat into the political ring to help to liberate the people from poverty and untold hardship occasioned by the misrule of the APC and the PDP administrations.

Some of the communities the campaign team of SDP reached included Omuo, Isinbode and Ilasa where Ayegbusi canvassed for votes.

The first port of call was Isinbode where the SDP candidate paid homage to the monarch, the Onisin, Oba Emmanuel Adeyemi. He appealed to the royal father to support the SDP for the much desired dividend of democracy to reach the community.

He charged the people of the area to think of their future before casting their votes, noting that their future lies in the SDP government which will bring back prosperity to Ekiti state.

The Onisin later prayed for Ayegbusi success at the coming poll. He urged his followers to embrace peace before and during the election.

At Omuo, huge crowd welcomed Ayegbusi from Kota axis of the town. The SDP candidate immediately moved to the palace to paid homage to the Olomuo, Oba Noah Omonigbehin. He expressed happiness with the show of support by the crowd.

At Ilasa, the residents converged in front of the palace of the Alasa to welcome Ayegbusi who urged them to vote SDP which has come with a rescue mission. He said a vote for SDP is a vote for employment, poverty reduction and social welfare for elderly.

“That the people of Ekiti East local government trooped out in large number to welcome us today, is a testimony to the fact that people are ready to liberate themselves from the bad governance foisted on them.

“Our plan for this community, as a border town, if you vote for us in July 14, is to create infrastructures that will aide trade between this community and the neighbouring states,” he said.