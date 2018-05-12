About 2,000 members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Ohafia local government area of Abia State, on Friday, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

This is coming barely a week after 300 members of PDP in Bende local government area of the state joined the APC in Abia.

Speaking at Amaukwu square, Abiriba in Ohafia local government area, on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Kalu .O. Kalu said they left their previous political parties to APC because of impunity and lack of internal democracy which he said, had impeded the growth of their former party.

He said, “we left PDP and APGA because they lack internal democracy. You can see the level of impunity in the party whereby a family is somewhere manipulating the affairs of the state.

“There is no need disputing the fact that the PDP-led administration in Abia has failed woefully. Governor Ikpeazu cannot pay salaries. There is total lack of infrastructural amenities in the state”.

“You cannot see any industry working in the state. The unemployment rate in the state is taken a dangerous toll. Nowhere in the state, Abians youths can be engaged. There is total collapse of governance in the state”.

“The governor lacks the idea of governance. That is why the state is not moving forward,” he added.

Receiving the APGA and PDP decampees, APC leader in Ohafia local government area, and a former House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Nnamdi Iro oji, commended the courage of the decampess, assuring them that they would be carried along in the affairs of the party.

Oji stressed the need for all stakeholders and members of the APC to work collectively to ensure total victory of the party in the 2019 election, vowing that APC would form next government in the state come 2019.

The APC chieftain further decried the sorry state of Abia and called on the people of the state to obtain their permanent voters’ card, PVC, to enable them enthrone the desired change in Abia.

The highlight of the declaration ceremony was the tearing of APGA and PDP membership cards by the defectors.