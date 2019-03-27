<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

17 political parties have adopted Mustapha Audu, the son of the late politician, Prince Abubakar Audu, as their preferred choice to succeed, Yahaya Bello, as the next Governor of the state.

The parties teamed up and threw their weight behind Mustapha who is hoping to realise his ambition on the platform of the Young progressives Party.

Speaking at a rally on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital, Mustapha Audu said that YPP in conjunction with 17 other political parties will be bringing a new beginning to Kogi State and urged everyone to join the train to liberate the state.

“The race to Lugard House has begun, today we are bringing a new beginning, we are bringing something new, we are here to liberate the people of the state who are tired of hunger, starvation and suicide due to none payment of salaries,” he said.

According to him, “I urge every lover of freedom to brazen up for the journey of liberation about to take off”

He also called on party faithful to steer clear of violence as they go about their campaigns and ensure they protect their votes at the election scheduled for November.

Prince Mustapha Audu one of the sons of late Abubakar Audu, who died on the day of the last governorship election later declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission.