Mr Austin Iwar, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, has warned that any breach of peace during the Saturday’s local government elections will not be tolerated.

Iwar gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said no fewer than 15,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order during the election, adding that the personnel were from Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

The police commissioner advised the electorate to obey the rules guiding the electoral process.

“Avoid anything that would bring problem to the electoral process; it is to our advantage to have vibrant democracy.’’

Iwar urged politicians to control and guide their supporters to ensure a smooth, free, fair and credible electoral process.

“You are also to note that using electronic voting in this local government election is first of its kind in Nigeria.

“The system is very transparent, difficult to manipulate, so, whoever snatches ballot boxes will not achieve anything.” Iwar siad.