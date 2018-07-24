Fifteen of the senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The announcement of the defection was made by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, during plenary on Tuesday.

Among those who indicated interest to defect were Dino Melaye, Barnabas Gemade, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Lanre Tejuoso, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Abdullahi Danbaba, Mohammed Isa Haman and Nafada Usman Bayero.

The defection came on a day the houses of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, were invaded by operatives of the Department of State Services, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Nigeria Police.

So also was it the day Ekweremadu by a letter dated July 24, 2018 (today) was invited by the EFCC to report for questioning on the same day at 10am.

The letter was signed by the EFCC’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Abba Umar.