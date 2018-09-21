No fewer than 137 aspirants under the All Progressives Congress are jostling for the 25 House of Assembly tickets Adamawa state.

The Adamawa state Organising Secretary of the party, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Yola.

According to Ahmed, 11 of the aspirants are females and Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas have the highest number of 11 aspirants each.

The organising secretary said that screening of the aspirants was expected to commence on Friday in Yola.

“We are expecting officials from Abuja to arrive today for the screening,” Ahmed said.

Also, the state Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Abdullahi Prambe, told NAN that 84 aspirants under the party had so far bought forms for the 25 assembly seats.

“We have reopened the sale of forms as directed by the party and so far the 84 that initially bought the forms have been screened.

“We have about five women and one physically-challenged person among the aspirants,” Prambe said.

The state Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Mr John Muva, said also that 49 aspirants, including nine women, purchased forms for the house of assembly seats under the party.