Some women in Kaduna State, on Wednesday, met and declared their support for the second term ambition of Governor Nasir el-Rufai come 2019.

The women, who were mainly national, zonal and state leaders under All Progressives Congress (APC) and other governor’s loyalists, met at popular Arewa House, in Kaduna, to deliberate on how to fix some of them into political space before 2019 in order to have a good representation.

To achieve that, they sought and secured the support of the governor for the meeting. “Hence, the early preparation to see how to fit-in in men dominated environment especially in the northern part of the country,” APC Women National Leader, Hajia Binta Mua’zu said.

Wife of the Governor, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai, who was impressed with large turnout of women, told the gathering that her husband was ever ready to support and empower women’s course because without them, he would not have possibly emerge as the state governor.

She opined that the best thing to do was to rally support for her husband so he could move the change mantra beyond 2019 while women in the state had the opportunity of fulfilling their potentials.

Addressing the women, the facilitator and Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development in the state, Hajia Hafsat Mohammed Baba, said there was no better time to mobilise women and re-awaken them especially those with political ambition, than now.

According to her, “We are here today to see how the women leaders and followers can come together and chat a way forward as regarding the political sphere of our dear state. We need to be well represented so our yearnings and aspirations for improved social well-being of our children can well chaneled.

“From the theme; ‘Keep the Change’, we want to see change in Kaduna beyond 2019. That is why my ministry brought all the leaders and followers together to discuss our issues. This meeting is targeted at arousing women consciousness in running for political position starting from counsellor, chairman and lawmaking.

“For example to my greatest dismay, no single woman is in current State Assembly which is why this meeting is very important now.

“We have been handling issues of rape and child abuse which will be better if we have more women at the helm of political affairs in the state and the country at large. So, if we put all these together, the only person that can help us as women to have a lesser crime society is Mallam el-Rufai and he need s our support,” she added.