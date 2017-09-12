Over 350 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Ifite Awka, the Anambra State capital territory have moved to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The decampees led by Prince Chidozie Nwanya who were presented with APGA membership cards promised to help deliver Governor Willie Obiano for second term in office in the forthcoming election.

Honourable Nnamdi Okafor, member representing Awka South constituency in the State House of Assembly, who received the decampees vowed to continue to mobilize more people for APGA to ensure that Governor Obiano emerged victorious in the November 18th gubernatorial election.

He advised them to come out enmasse to vote massively as well as safe guard their voter’s cards, as according to him their vote was their power to select who governed them.

In their separate speeches, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Utilities, Engineer Victor Meju, the Special Adviser on Security, Prevention and Operations, Chief Chikodi Anarah, and the Chairman Awka South Local Government Area, Honourable Leo Nwuba, among others, enumerated the good works of Governor Obiano, reminding the decampees that he had good vision and had been tested and trusted.

In his welcome address, the party Chairman Awka Ward Two, Mr. Augustine Onyeachunam appreciated the decampees for choosing APGA, promising to continue to mobilize more eligible voters in his Amachall ward and Awka ward two.