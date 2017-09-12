Following an order of a federal high court in Abuja mandating it to proceed with processes leading to recall of Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it would release a fresh timeline on Monday, September 18, 2017 to commence the process.

INEC, it is recalled, stepped down action on recall of the senator on 6th July,2017, following an order of court.

In a statement in Abuja, signed by Mallam Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner and Member Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC said the action is valid in the light of the order of court.

The court had ruled that the ninety days prescribed by the relevant laws starts with Mondays judgement.

- Advertisement -

The statement read: “It will be recalled that in obedience to an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court, Abuja given on 6th July 2017 the Independent National Electoral Commission (lNEC) stayed all actions relating to the petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

“Judgment in the suit was delivered yesterday. 11th September 2017.

“All legal hurdles have now been cleared and the recall process can now proceed as envisaged by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the extant lNEC guidelines and regulations.

“Accordingly, and in compliance with the orders of the Court, the Commission will release a revised timetable and schedule of activities on Monday 18th September 2017.”