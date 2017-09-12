The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday declared that there was no rift in whatever form between the immediate past President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, as being speculated in some quarters.

The Party also debunked the rumour making the round of a brewing political crisis in its Bayelsa State chapter over the alleged political rift between duo over months now.

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, made the clarification yesterday while receiving in audience with a delegation of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Party who paid him and the members of the NCC, a courtesy call in Abuja.

Makarfi stated that after some communication with both Jonathan and Dickson, it was found out that some mischievous people were out to create crisis in the State chapter of the Party for their own selfish interest.

Makarfi however warned the leadership of the party in the state against dancing to the tune of mischief makers to avoid generating problems in the party.

According to him, “don’t allow yourself to be fragmented by rumour. Your executive has been ratified by the convention and that is final.

“There is no need to pander to rumour of an impending sack of the exco. Immediately the rumour broke out, the former President called me to dismiss that rumour and he said there is no iota of truth in the said petition against the Bayesla ex‎co.

- Advertisement -

This came as Makarfi said no date has been fixed for the Elective national convention of the Party which is expected to hold before the end of the year.

He dispelled news report that the party has fixed December 9 for the Convention.

According to him, “We have not fix any date for the elective convention; it is only NEC (National Executive Committee) that can fix the date.

“Our priority is to see that we have a successful elective convention so that whoever takes over from us will continue from where we stopped,” Makarfi stated.

Earlier, the chairman of the state chapter of the Party, Mose Cleopas had debunked the rumour describing it as false and unfounded which should be disregarded.

According to him, “the former President is a respected national leader and we have been holding him in high esteem in Bayelsa as our father.

“The governor is our leader in the State and the two of them have been relating well. There is no feud between Jonathan and Dickson! I can confirm. Some people are just envious of the peace in Bayelsa PDP.”

A report credited to PDP stalwart in Bayelsa State had claimed that Jonathan is making moves to hijack the party in the state in order to win back the presidency in 2019.

The report further alleged that the ex-President is desirous of installing the next state governor, senators and House of Representatives’ members from the state, in order to gain control at the centre.

“In order to achieve his aim, the former president had inserted Bayelsa in the list of seven states whose executive committees were slated for dissolution,” it further claimed.