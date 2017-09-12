The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has sent the name of his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson to the state’s House of Assembly as a commissioner-nominee.

The governor in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Mr. Kombowei Benson, and read in the floor of the House by the Clerk, asked the lawmakers to consider his request.

Following unanimous acceptance of the letter, the House asked Iworiso-Markson to appear before it on September 14th for screening.

He was asked to come along with photocopies of all his relevant credentials for the exercise.