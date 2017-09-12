Embattled State chairman of the Labour Party in Anambra Sate, Mr. Luke Ezeanokwasa, yesterday, insisted that he remains the chairman of the party.

Ezeanokwasa was on Monday, September 4, 2017 alleged to have been suspended from office over alleged anti-party activity, gross incompetence and embezzlement of party funds.

Consequently, one Mr. Uche Ugwoji was appointed acting state chairman of the party. His purported suspension was contained in a four-page statement that was not signed by any member of the state executive officers of the party.

The statement, which was read to journalists by the state youth leader and secretary of the disciplinary committee of the party, Mr. Alex Obi Osita, accused the national chairman, Alhaji A. A. Salam of conniving with Ezeanokwasa to impose a governorship candidate, Mrs. Oluchukwu Ajuluofor, on the party.

In his reaction, Ezeanokwasa described the action of Osita and his group as laughable, unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

According to him, the group had no locus to suspend him from office, adding that the labour party constitution stipulates that the chairman had the responsibility of convening a meeting of the state executive where he could be suspended.

Ezeanokwasa urged members of the party to discountenance his purported suspension and support the governorship candidate to win the November 18 governorship election.