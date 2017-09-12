Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday said his administration was working with security agencies in the state to provide security for all residents of the state, including traditional rulers.

Akeredolu said this in Akure at the inauguration of the State Council of Obas and maiden meeting with traditional rulers in Akure.

According to him, the meeting is to ensure the security of lives and property of both traditional rulers and residents of the state.

The immediate past governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, had dissolved the council on Feb. 21.

The governor assured the traditional rulers that his administration would continue to hold them in high esteem and would continue to place a high premium on them as partners in progress in the development of the state.

“Priority attention will continue to be given to the welfare and security of our royal fathers within the limits of available resources.

“I wish to appeal to our traditional rulers to continue to cooperate and collaborate with this administration in the maintenance of peace in their respective domains.

“Our traditional rulers are the immediate point of contact for the man on the street in settling disputes without the rigour of the processes that is obtained in other means of settling crisis,” he said.

Earlier, the new Chairman of the council, Oba Akadiri Momoh, had assured the governor that the monarchs would continue to play an advisory role to the government.

He added that the monarchs would partner with the government in order to achieve the desired peace and progress in the state.

Momoh, who is the Olukare of Ikare, commended Akeredolu for prompt payment of workers’ salaries and prioritising the welfare of people of the state.

The chairman pledged that he would ensure that all traditional rulers in the state were united in order to support the policies and programmes of government with a view to accelerating the development of the state.