The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday reacted to claim of the erstwhile ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that corruption was being treated with kid gloves by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

National publicity secretary of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, had accused the ruling party of hunting its perceived opponents under the guise of fighting corruption.

Adeyeye specifically expressed consternation over the release of property owned by former Bayelsa State governor and APC chieftain, Timipre Sylvia, earlier confiscated by the anti-corruption agency, the EFCC which was later released to him.

But in his response, national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, accused his counterpart in the main opposition party of falsehood and ignorance, as he noted that the property was released to the former Bayelsa governor based on a court pronouncement.

He said: “Did government on its own just decide to release the property or it was complying with a court judgment? So, what it means is that PDP has no respect for the court. If it is a court decision and you are making it sound as if it is government decision, then it means you have no respect for the court. That’s one.

“Talking seriously, I don’t want to respond to what somebody said in a parlour, somewhere. This guy, the PDP spokesperson, thinks that the choice before Nigerians is between which party is more corrupt or which is less corrupt. So, he doesn’t get it that the choice isn’t about which party is more corrupt. The choice is between the party that feels that stealing isn’t corruption and the party that believes that if you don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill us!

“So, it is a clear choice but Adeyeye thinks the choice is about who is more corrupt. That’s isn’t the choice. The choice is between the party under which corruption enjoys unprecedented prosperity and the party that believes if Nigerians don’t kill corruption, it will kill Nigerians. But Nigerians are very clear about what they want.”

Speaking in same vein, national vice-chairman of the party, south-south, Honourable Hilard Ntufam Etta dismissed the immediate past administration as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

“My take on the matter is that the claim is comedy from the pit of hell. No government, not just in Nigeria, but any part of the world could possibly be as corrupt as Jonathan’s government. It isn’t possible for human being to contrive or conspire again to have that kind of sleaze. Not anywhere in the world. That’s just my reaction.

“Is it not one of the justices that we went after that they were crying blue murder that gave the judgment? Have they suddenly forgotten? If they say the anti-corruption is selective, is there anyone that has been apprehended that has no corruption charges to answer? When they win, which isn’t possible again in this country, they can also selectively tackle corruption. But for now, our own take on the matter is that whoever is corrupt must answer question.

Let me also tell you, I call it the Ayo Fayose principle: you know what I mean by that? If you have committed atrocities, if you have brought to the table shenanigans, shout on top of the world, speak on anything so that when it is time for you to be apprehended, you think that people will think you were apprehended because you shouted: that’s what I call the Fayose principle.”

The party stance on corruption is however coming on the heels of declaration by former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, that he would fight corruption better that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Monday at a facility tour of the new ultra-modern Yaliam Press Limited in Jabi area of Abuja, the APC chieftain said that he would fight corruption like never before if he is given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the country.

The former vice-president challenged those he called his self righteous political enemies to either prove his alleged corrupt activities, or mind the skeletons in their own closets and keep quiet.

“If Atiku is a thief merely because of his resourcefulness and successful investments, my political enemies should tell Nigerians the sources of their own stupendous wealth,” he added.

He charged the management and staff of the company to manifest the values of honesty, hard work and diligence, attributes, he said stood him in good stead during his years as a public servant and entrepreneur.

The former Vice President said he is well equipped to fight corruption because of his vast experiences both in the public and private sectors and his ability to build a team capable of accomplishing the task.

“I will shock everyone because I believe that I will fight corruption like never before.”