The embattled lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has described the ruling by a Federal High Court Abuja which failed to grant his application to stop his recall from the Senate as appealable.

Melaye, in his reaction to the ruling on Monday, alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Independent National Electoral Commission, top Federal Government officials, and top security officers were behind his travails.

He said, “My great people of Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi state, in the face of obvious persecution and appealable judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja today, let not your heart be troubled. Lies will never overtake or conquer truth.

“The presence of the Kogi State Attonery General and Commissioner for Justice in court today over a matter that Kogi State is not joined as a party shows the clear collaborative efforts of INEC and Kogi State Government. However, these combined efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello, INEC, top Federal Government officials and top security agents to harangue and stampede me out of the Senate against the will of Kogi West constituents will fail woefully. He who is with me from above is greather than all of them put together.

“I will not stop speaking truth to authority. Kogi State Government must pay workers’ salaries and pay pensioners. We cannot all sleep facing one side of the bed. We shall overcome this temporary Shenanigan in the long run. We will neither sleep nor slumber on this. I use this opportunity to thank my dear constituents for their abiding love for and confidence shown towards me. God bless you all. Imole de, okunkun parada!”