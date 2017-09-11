The All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer for Anambra State governorship poll, Hon. Tony Nwoye, has appeared before the party’s Appeals Committee to defend petition against his emergence at the party primary held last month.

Nwoye came to the Rockview Hotel venue the Appeals Committee sitting around 1.00pm and was drilled for 45 minutes, he later told newsmen that he has confidence in the report of the Committee, describing summon as a family meeting.

- Advertisement -

He further lamented that all his efforts to reach out to Senator Andy Uba since the party primary for dialogue and reconciliation was rebuffed, recounting the Sen Uba did not only reject his several telephone calls but also refused to open his gate when he visited his country home.