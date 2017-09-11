The Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, has been warned by a rights group, the Niger Delta Roundtable, to stop sponsoring fake media reports against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Handing this warning on Sunday in a statement signed by its acting state coordinator, Tony Ile, in Yenagoa, the group also alleged that the governor has commissioned lawyers to “file frivolous court cases with a view to embarrassing Jonathan.

“We are out to align ourselves with the recent warning issued by the Niger Delta Youth Movements NDYM to Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson as regards his continued attack on the person of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“It is no secret that Dickson has failed as a governor and it appears the only way he can divert attention from his gross incompetence is to continue to rake up non-existent fallacious issues and sling mud on the former president. We had thought that a governor who was recently adjudged to be the worst performing in the Niger Delta by a national daily would gain wisdom, roll up his sleeves and get down to work to ensure the the hapless people of Bayelsa experience the dividends of democracy for the first time in 6 whole years,” it said.

The group further accused the Bayelsa governor of reckless media spending, saying: “He is busy frittering away what is left of Bayelsa resources by buying up space in print and social media. He has abandoned projects in Yenagoa and and other parts of the state.

“In the past one week he has been busy running a campaign of calumny against Dr Goodluck Jonathan and his family in a bid to score cheap political points. He is so desperate that he is even sponsoring negative stories against his government with the aim of blaming it on the former president.

“The latest in this bizarre campaign was the fake impeachment plot against him which the Governor himself planted in the media, in a bid to whip up sentiments from the same good people of Bayelsa whose mandate he has betrayed and has continued to shamelessly abuse.

“We have it on good authority that the follow up to this fake news with the headline “Bayelsa lawmakers resist plot to impeach Dickson” has already been written and waiting to be published. Even if he no longer hides his hand against the former President, why is Dickson ridiculing himself with such chaotic and predictable media campaign.

“With all the money he is pumping into the media, he has failed to galvanise a credible argument against Dr Jonathan. We hear he is even taking his theatrics to a whole new level by recruiting some charge and bail lawyers to file frivolous cases for the arrest of President Jonathan,” the statement read.