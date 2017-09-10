Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said he would support for President Muhammadu Buhari, if he decides to seek a fresh mandate in 2019.

He said the President is justifying his mandate through “sound economic reforms and genuine fight against corruption.”

Speaking in Lokoja, the state capital on Sunday through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor said Nigerians still need Buhari beyond 2019 to consolidate the gains of the past two years.

He said, “Nigerians have seen why this nation was messed up for many years with institutionalised corruption, institutional failure and absence of visionary leadership. The present administration has restored the confidence of the international community in Nigeria.

“In two years, the President has given hope to the international community and Nigerians that Nigeria is capable of fulfilling its potentials for the benefit of her citizens, Africa and the world at large.”

According to Bello, the recent “rescue from recession” was a clear indication that Nigeria was ready to take the world by storm through sound economic policies that are germane to improved standards of living of Nigerians.

“Those who plunged us to this economic quagmire are saying we may have nothing to show for re-election in 2019 when we already have their loots as exhibits against them before the Nigerian people. They should apologise to the Nigerian people and stop attacking our mercurial President.

“Naira is waxing stronger, we are out of recession, our productivity is improving, the Mambila Power Project is a revolution for uninterrupted power supply and insurgency has been defeated.

“NPower and School Feeding are programs which have justified our manifesto’s defence of the poor. Buhari has not disappointed Nigerians,” he added.

He said Nigerians now even appreciate the President better for fulfilling his promise to defeat insurgency and corruption in the country, saying the President would garner more votes if he contest in 2019.

Bello said, “We supported him in 2015 because we knew he possesses the attributes of good leadership. He has justified the mandate freely given to him by millions of Nigerians. No Nigerian living today enjoys the Buhari followership. He is respected by the poor for his stance against corruption, indiscipline and oppression. I see 2019 as another year of glory for the ruling All Progressives Congress.”