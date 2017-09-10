The United Kingdom (UK) chapters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as well as all the chapters in the Diaspora have endorsed the candidacy of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for second term.

A statement endorsing the governor for the November 18, 2017 governorship election, described Obiano as the most effective and responsive governor Nigeria has ever produced.

In endorsing Obiano during a well attended meeting in London, the chapter stressed that in less than four years, the governor has made Anambra State the fourth largest economy in the country.

It stressed that although Nigeria has been in recession, the economy of Anambra State has remained robust due to Obiano’s visionary leadership and good governance, which it added, prompted the global summit organised in his honour in 2016 by APGA UK, the first of its kind by any political party in Nigeria.

The summit, the statement stressed, was well attended by members of the British Parliament, Mayors, foreign investors, APGA national leadership and the Nigeria business community, with each group angling to queue into his vision.

It stressed: “Today, Anambra State is the safest state in Nigeria, for foreign direct investments and tourism.

“Willie Obiano’s application of business intelligence and unique leadership model has been pivotal in his diversification of Anambra State economy from the general reliance on federal allocation, which is mostly based on oil generated revenue, to that of a self-sufficient state with a monthly IGR that has surprised the Nigerian nation.

“His exemplary leadership and knack for good governance are what sets him apart from the other candidates vying for the position on November 18, 2017 governorship election.

“We in Diaspora wholeheartedly support Governor Willie Obiano to continue his developmental strides in Anambra State for another four years. His achievements in Agriculture, Security, Infrastructural development and the choose-your-project-community initiative can only be described as stellar.”

Stressing that the chapter is proud to be part of the governor’s success story, the chapter maintained that it is hard to think of a better candidate than Obiano to continue to serve the state for another four years.

It stressed: “Governor Willie Obiano’s prompt payment of salary to teachers, civil servants and pensioners, earned him the sobriquet, alert/digital governor of our time.

The APGA UK expressed its gratitude to the party’s National Chairman, Chief Victor Ike Oye, and his predecessor, Chief Victor Umeh, the chairman of Obiano Campaign Organisation, even as it maintained that with both the combined efforts of leaders, the governor will surely be re-elected.

“We enjoin APGA members and Nndi Anambra State to re-elect Gov. Willie Maduabuchi Obiano, for second term, to guarantee continued economic growth, security, and infrastructure, with prompt payment of workers’ salary, pension and gratuity.”

The statement was signed by Chief Eric Nzekwe, APGA UK Chairman, Mrs Nkechi Uwazuruonye, Vice Chairman; Dr Marcelli C. Oguh, Secretary; Chief Okey Emereonye, BoT Chairman; and Mrs Nneka Ndigwe (Ijele Nwanyi Dioka), Woman leader.

Others are Ms Maddi Osita, Assistant Woman Leader; Chief Vince Ochiagha, BoT member, and Chief Nwakaibeya, also a BoT member.