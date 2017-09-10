Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, has denied a report that she accused Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, of being involved in the abduction of the Chibok school girls.

The minister in a statement by her the Special Assistant on Media, Dantsoho Suleiman, on Sunday in Abuja, said the comment did not emanate from her, adding that she had no knowledge of the abduction, as she was not a security officer.

Alhassan stated that apart from the BBC interview, she had not released any other media statement, noting that she did not see anything wrong with el-Rufai’s criticism of her.

- Advertisement -

The statement read, “The comments going round social media on Governor el-Rufai did not emanate from Senator Aisha Alhassan. She is not a security officer and has no knowledge of the events that resulted in the kidnap of the Chibok girls.

“By nature and character, she is not the type to divulge sensitive information in public domain.”

Alhassan noted that many people might distort her BBC interview in which she expressed support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

Following the interview, the minister observed that her opponents might “concoct all sorts of fabricated lies in order to achieve their selfish agenda.”