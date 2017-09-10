The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has lambasted a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, over his comments on a report attributed to her.

Alhassan in a tweet on her official Twitter handle advised Fani-Kayode to respect himself as a former minister.

Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets hailed Alhassan for being courageous enough to openly criticise President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former minister had also claimed that Alhassan, who is in charge of the welfare of the rescued Chibok girls, had exposed the role of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State in the ‘Chibok scam’.

Fani-Kayode’s tweets were quickly referenced by some Peoples Democratic Party supporters like Governor Ayodele Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka; and Deji Adeyanju.

However, Alhassan, in her tweets, lambasted Fani-Kayode, telling him to respect himself.

She said, “As a former minister of the Federal Republic, it is demeaning on your person to deliberately engage in peddling falsehood. I never said such.

“You peddled falsehood. And that’s exactly what it is: Lies and propaganda. Thank God the APC is cleaning up your mess.”

Fani-Kayode has since deleted the tweets.