The Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan, has denied comments credited to her, alleging Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as mastermind of the abduction of Chibok girls in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a press statement signed by Mr. Suleiman Dantsoho, the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, she noted that comments going round on social media about Governor El-Rufai did not emanate from her, but described it as another ploy by mischief makers to tarnish her hard earned reputation.

The statement reads: “The Current APC Government Under President Buhari inherited series of problems from the past administration – the kidnap Of The Chibok girls by the dreaded Boko Haram happens to be one of them and President Buhari and our military has been able to rescue some of them and checked Boko Haram’s excesses.

“Senator Jummai is not in possession of Any Security Report and therefore will never have made The Statement allegedly made by her against the person of Governor El Rufai.

“Boko Haram kidnapped many others, including women and children apart from Chibok Girls. And this government has been able to rescue most of them. The plot to cause bad blood between Senator Jummai And Her APC Colleagues will continue to hit brick wall.”

Senator Alhassan further stressed that she respects Gov El-Rufai and sees nothing wrong with the views he earlier expressed on her.

The Minister also touched on the false allegations that she mismanaged about N12m on the day of her inauguration as Minister.

According to her, a lot of people will be cashing in on the BBC interview to concoct all sorts of fabricated lies in order to achieve their selfish agendas.

“The public should note ab initio, that apart from the BBC Hausa interview, no further comments and statements being attributed to her, are from her,” the statement added.