A group, Buhari Support Organisation, Enugu State Chapter, on Sunday demanded the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, for saying that President Muhammadu Buhari promised to stay in office for only one term.

Alhassan recently declared that she would back a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for the presidency in 2019, rather than the incumbent, Buhari.

Claiming that Buhari had earlier vowed to serve only one term, the minister promised to quit if the President decides to seek re-election.

Reacting to the development, the pro-Buhari group, Buhari Support Organisation, said Alhassan should, without any delay, resign her appointment as a minister in Buhari’s cabinet.

Chairman of BSO, Enugu State, Chief Anike Nwoga, in a statement made available to journalists, said the minister was not loyal to Buhari’s administration.

“We know Atiku Abubakar is her godfather but it is difficult for us to comprehend why she should make such an outburst against President Buhari.

“Her outburst clearly shows her disloyalty to the Buhari government and so we see no reason why she should remain in office as minister.

“She should be honourable enough to resign and face Atiku Abubakar’s 2019 campaign,” Nwoga said.

The group went ahead to declare that Buhari never told Nigerians that he would only stay one term in office.

- Advertisement -

Nwoga noted that Buhari requires two terms in office in order to effectively address the problems in the country, which he said were created by the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Before the 2015 presidential election, there was no day the issue of one term was discussed.

“Rather, from day one, we had always known that the rot left behind by the successive Peoples Democratic Party regimes was deep and that President Muhammadu Buhari needed eight years in order to cleanse the Augean Stable.

“He needs to consolidate the war against corruption, address insecurity in the land and also consolidate the foundation for economic prosperity.

“Women Affairs Minister, Alhassan, has the inalienable right to support anybody of her choice for president in 2019 but President Muhammadu Buhari should complete his second term,” the group added.

The Buhari Support Organisation, in the same vein, faulted former Vice President, Abubakar’s claims that he was sidelined, after contributing to Buhari’s emergence as President in 2015.

Nwoga pointed out that Abubakar nominated several persons in Buhari’s administration.

“How could Atiku Abubakar say he was sidelined when he nominated Hajia Alhassan and a host of his loyalists into the Federal Executive Council and other important offices?” the group wondered.