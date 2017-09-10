The composer of the Biafra anthem, Charles Okereke, has urged the people of Anambra State to ignore the call made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to boycott the state governorship election scheduled for November 18, 2017.

Okereke, who spoke in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, said stopping the people from participating in the election would amount to denying them the opportunity to decide who would govern them and decide their future.

The writer, who composed the popular anthem “All hail Biafra” at the end of the civil war, said, “We need to be politically aware, lively and committed. It is your human right to cast your votes in elections.

- Advertisement -

“Your vote represents your voice. That’s your freedom. When we begin to take our slots in the ballot boxes seriously, electoral and referendum results will begin to reflect our desires and demands.

“If you do not vote, you will hand over the society to bad people and criminals who will abuse you. You will work and they will not pay your gratuities and pensions. They will unleash touts to extort money from you on highways and streets. Your children will become slaves to them.

“I have no link with IPOB, though they have their rights. The reason I disagree with them is that they don’t have the backing of their representatives.”