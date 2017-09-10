National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government of being “more corrupt than the previous,” PDP-led government of Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking recently at the Hackney Borough’s Speaker’s Parlour, at Hackney Town Hall, where he unveiled his ambition to govern Ekiti State in 2018 before well-wishers and supporters, Adeyeye said unlike Buhari’s two predecessors, Olusegun Obasanjo and Jonathan, who prosecuted and jailed members of their ruling party, Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign has become “a political tool,” targeted mainly at those in the opposition.

- Advertisement -

Adeyeye said, the fight against corruption has become a political weapon to fight the opposition. “I have been shouting as the national publicity secretary of the PDP that the whole corruption fight of the Buhari administration is just to harass the opposition, nothing more than that. A few days ago, my people in Abuja were calling me from the secretariat to inform me that EFCC has returned over 40 houses it seized from former Bayelsa State governor, Diepreye Sylva to him. This guy has never done any work other than being in government. He built over 40 houses in Abuja alone, and EFCC seized the houses, and has now given them back to him because he is an APC man. So, Buhari’s war against corruption is all nonsense. Nobody’s fighting corruption in Nigeria. This government is even the worse. When they leave, you will see the depth, of their own corrupt deeds.”

Adeyeye, who, a few days ago resigned his position as the Pro-Chancellor of Ekiti State University in protest, after the state chapter of the party dashed his hopes and adopted Governor Ayodele Fayose’s deputy as the party’s flag bearer said, “the governor and myself are friends and I believe reason will prevail and we cooperate together,” and then “fight for next year’s election, and win by the grace of God.”