Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, says only President Muhammadu Buhari’s heath status can stop him from re-contesting the 2019 presidential election.

Amosun who spoke in Abeokuta, yesterday, berated Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Jummai Alhassan, who has declared her support for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid.

He spoke on the sidelines of a book launch and scholarship scheme in commemoration of the one-year remembrance of a renowned educationist, Chief Lamidi Sofenwa. Amosun was the special guest of honour at the ceremony.

The programme was jointly organised by the Egba Science Education Foundation, Abeokuta Club, Ogun State Cricket Foundation, Old Student Associations Comprehensive School, Ayetoro, and Methodist Boys High School, Lagos.

Amosun insisted that since no one can faithfully serve two masters, it would have been more honourable for Alhassan to resign after making that public statement.

Amosun said: “She (Alhassan) is entitled to her opinion, but I would have saluted her if she had honourably resigned her appointment because you cannot blow both hot and cold at the same time. Yes, I would have saluted her if she had resigned but falling short of resigning has taken everything away from what she had said.”

Asked if the president should sack the minister since he can no more trust her loyalty, Amosun said “Well, I am not Mr. President and I know that at the appropriate time, he will review things.

“For somebody to come out and say such a thing means clearly she is even working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed, yes, that is my own belief, although I may be wrong, but if I were in her shoes, I would have resigned after making that statement”, the governor added.