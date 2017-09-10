Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that only the overall performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s would determine his support for him in 2019.

Obasanjo, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday stated that Buhari had started dealing with the problem of bribery, corruption and the war against insurgency the country.

He explained that Buhari had not disappointed him because he had started to solve the problems he met revealing that he voted for the President in 2015 over Goodluck Jonathan.

- Advertisement -

“It is not everybody that will be satisfied with the way he is fighting bribery but the important thing is that he has started waging war against the problem,” he said.

“The same way we know that with his status as a retired soldier, he will try his best to find a solution to the problem of insurgency.

“If he (Buhari) says he will re-contest, I will look at his overall performance before I take a decision.

“I voted for him two years ago because I could vote for anyone besides Goodluck Jonathan.”