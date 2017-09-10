As intrigues and scheming continue to play out within the camps in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) over its presidential ticket in 2019 election, a former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he is in a pole position to be the next president of the country.

The former vice-president, in his Twitter handle on Saturday, said he had more insight about the problems confronting the country than any of those scheming to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 based on his wealth of experience in business, politics and leadership position.

He disclosed that while he had never claimed that to have solution to all the problems confronting Nigeria, his experience in business and leadership position, over the years, meant that he had more insight than most people.

Atiku, who is one of the front-runners for the highest office from the North, disclosed this in a reply to a Twitter follower, who seemed to be questioning the former vice president’s sudden knowledge to have solution to the problems of the country as the general election approaches.

He had, last week, voiced his dissatisfaction over his treatment by the Buhari administration when he accused the Federal Government of sidelining him after helping to bring the APC to power during the 2015 elections.

Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan, who is said to be a loyalist of the former vice-president, had also declared support for the presidential ambition of Atiku when she stunned the nation with a statement that she would not support her boss, Buhari, for a fresh mandate in 2019.