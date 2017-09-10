Paul Ibe, Media Adviser, to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jumai Alhassan, aka Mama Taraba, over comments concerning the 2019 elections.

Alhassan recently declared her support for Abubakar to emerge as Nigeria’s next President revealing that she would support him over President Muhammadu Buhari if both men chose to contest.

“And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.

“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a Minister.

“But Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.”

Her comments led to calls for her sack by supporters of the President but Ibe commended her saying what she said is, “the truth”.

In a chat in Abuja, Ibe declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a coalition and that appointees have the right to keep their allegiance with whosoever they please.

“There’s really nothing to say. It’s like stating the obvious,” he said.

“The Minister couldn’t have said it any better, likewise we can’t help say it any better.

“In fact, she spoke the minds of many Nigerians and don’t forget that everyone has a right of association.

“Even then President is aware of the Minister’s support for former VP Atiku; they (APC) know.

“So it should not surprise anybody because it is not a secret that the Minister has been behind us.

“Let me tell you, in the Federal Cabinet, other Minister have their views; they have people they support.

“People forget APC is coalition and when people from different background unite, you cannot expect stakeholders to forget their root.

“What the Minister did was an act of courage and we thank and commend her. We advise those who share similar opinion to also speak out.”