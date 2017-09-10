The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators on Sunday vowed that it would not support President Muhammadu Buhari if he declared for a second term in office.

Leader of the coalition, John Duku, said rather than support Buhari, it would back any candidate that would address issues affecting the development of the Niger Delta region.

The group leader recalled that some of the agitators expressed their support for Buhari during the 2015 election, but added that the challenges of the oil-rich region had not been taken seriously.

He said, “We will not give him support (for a second term). Even if we have given a group the mandate to discuss on our behalf, we will not support his second term bid and that is the truth.

“We will support a candidate that will promote Niger Delta issues, a candidate that has the same understanding and feeling like the late Umaru Yar’Adua had for the Niger Delta region. He (Yar’adua) worked with us.

“But we don’t think the President is interested in a second term because there are a lot of lapses in his first term. We cannot score him (President Buhari) up to 40 per cent in terms of performance.

“There are a lot of issues that his government has not addressed. He is not strong enough to run for a second term; that is how we see it. I don’t think he will declare for a second term,” Duku said.