Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Muhammed Garba, in a statement, Saturday, quoted Ganduje as saying that the foundation laid by the current administration would be consolidated and improved upon should the President decide to offer his services to the nation again in 2019.

He said, “The Buhari brand is a unifying factor because Nigerians across ethno-religious divides have come to see him as a man who walks the talk.

“For us in Kano for example, our support for him is 100 per cent. We know him as an honest Nigerian who thinks Nigeria first before anything else.

“His performance over the last two years — especially in the war against corruption, insecurity and terrorism — has been exemplary.

“Should he decide to hear our cry to seek re-election, we will not only support him but also do everything humanly and legally possible to ensure his victory.

“For those who have the privilege of travelling outside Nigeria, it is common knowledge that we are now respected because of the value the Buhari administration has brought to governance.”

In the same vein, Governor Amosun of Ogun State, who spoke to journalists on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at a book launch, said the President had the right to a second term.

He said, “The only thing that can prevent President Buhari from contesting is if his health cannot take it.

“If not for this present administration, only God knows where Nigeria would have been. When the government came on board, it was like jumping into the pool at the deep end.”

He scored the Federal Government high in its fight against insurgency, insecurity, corruption as well as efforts geared at economic recovery through serious diversification drive.