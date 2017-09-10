Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has described the open declaration of support by the Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, for the political aspiration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a disappointment.

Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, Amosun, while saluting her courage, said the minister should have been courageous enough to quit, adding that you “cannot blow both hot and cold at the same time”.

His words: “She (Alhassan) is entitled to her opinion but I would have saluted her if she had honourably resigned her appointment because you cannot blow both hot and cold at the same time.

“Yes, I would have saluted her if she had resigned, but falling short of resigning has taken everything away from what she had said.”

Asked if the president should sack the minister since he can no more trust her loyalty, Amosun said, “Well, I am not Mr. President and I know that at the appropriate time, he will review things.

“For somebody to have come out and say such thing means clearly she is even working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed. Yes, that is my own believe although I may be wrong but if I were in her shoes, I would have resigned after making that statement.”

On whether the minister’s statement does not give a hint that there are other people in Buhari’s government working to sabotage his efforts, Amosun said there was nothing like sabotage.

“I don’t think there is sabotage in the government because she is just an individual. She should have followed it up with resignation from that team that she did not believe in.”

On whether or not the president will run for the 2019 presidential election, the governor said, “The only thing that can prevent President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting is only if his health cannot take it.

“If not for this present administration, only God knows where Nigeria would have been. When the government came on board, it was like jumping into the pool at the deep end.”

He scored the federal government high in its fight against insurgency, insecurity, corruption as well as efforts at economic recovery through serious diversification drive.