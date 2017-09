Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa on Saturday said the People’s Democratic Party is the only party that will rule the state.

Dickson made the statement in Yenagoa during the inauguration of a 10-member committee saddled with the responsibilities of reconciling aggrieved members of the party in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor urged the committee to ensure that all members that defected to other political parties, returned.

“We will receive our returnees with open arms.

“PDP is the only political party that will ever rule in this state, as far as politics is concerned,” he said.

He said the committee should strive to bring peace and unity in the party in Bayelsa.

Dickson lauded the State Chairman of the party, Mr Wilson Cleopas, for his role in finding a lasting solution to the challenges of the party.

The governor urged Bayelsa people to shun acts of violence during and after elections.

In his remarks, the chairman, Cleopas, urged the committee, headed by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Mr Fineman Wilson, not to betray the confidence reposed in it.