Ondo state chapter of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has cautioned Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his immediate predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko, not to play politics with the finances of the state, describing it as unnecessary.

Akeredolu had claimed while inaugurating 18 commissioners and 10 special advisers that his government inherited a whooping debt of N220 billion from the immediate past administration of Mimiko.

But Mimiko debunked the claim in a statement issued by former Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade, saying Akeredolu was not truthful about the finances of the state.

Titilayo Ashaolu, Interim State Secretary of APDA, however, said people of the state deserved to know the true position of things.

“Let both of them stop taking the citizenry of this state for granted with their inconsistent pronouncements. What the citizens want is purposeful and productive governance”, she said.

Ashaolu urged Akeredolu to sit down with his team and bring up ideas and programmes that would make life better for ordinary people of the state.

She said, “Complaining and giving the impression that the former government is the reason for the present administration’s inability to deliver is preposterous.

“The people voted for APC in Ondo state to address issues affecting the people of the state. They didn’t vote for the party to be wailing and lamenting about the past. There is a high level of hunger, anger and hopelessness in the land.”