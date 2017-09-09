Senator Andy Uba has described as false reports by an online medium alleging that he was making attempts to compromise the result of the recently conducted primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Andy Uba recently contested the primary election to be the flag bearer for the APC in the Anambra Governorship election but lost to Tony Nwoye.

In a statement issued by his media aide Dr. O Okeke, Uba stressed that he was not pressuring the National Working Committee of the APC as alleged.

The report alleged that the senator was trying to compromise high ranking members of the APC, Senator Lawal Shuaibu and Mr Hassan.

Uba said that he had always been driven by honest desires to serve and to impact positively on the lives of the people.

According to the statement, attempting to spread fallacious misinformation in order to demean Andy Uba should be discouraged.

“Some people are well known for perfecting the art of blackmail.

These same individuals spreading falsehood about Andy Uba can only come from desperate standpoint.

- Advertisement -

“These are people who, after having manipulated the election are desperate to hang on to a supposed victory that they got fraudulently.

“It is time that people’s reputations are not sacrificed just for the simple reason that people are desperate and have decided that the end justifies the means.

“Andy Uba categorically denies the allegation that he has pressured any member of the APC National Working Committee.

“As a law abiding man, after the primaries, he decided to explore the mechanism as set up by the party in cases such as this where there are unresolved issues, hence his petition to the Appeal Committee.

“It is the norm in every democratic society that anyone who feels cheated in an electoral contest should seek redress in a tribunal or court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

He stressed that the Senator had followed the democratic path to seek redress and would not go down to the level of those who have resorted to blackmail.