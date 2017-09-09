Former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be careful in dealing with all those urging him to seek re-election in 2019.

He gave the advice during a phone interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ which was hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

When asked of his views on the call for Buhari to re-contest Presidency in 2019, Frank said: “If I am the President, I should be careful of people like Mallam (Nasir) El-Rufai that are saying that the President must run or that the President should run,” he said.

“This is because the President had every right to run for presidency in 2019 if he so wishes, so there was no need to urge him to do so except there is a sinister motive behind it.

“The President is not one person people can force to do what he is not ready to do. But if the President chooses to run today, of course, as a President of Nigeria and as the President of our party, he has what they call ‘first refusal’.

“But again, has he told anybody he wants to run? The answer is ‘no’. Until the President says he wants to run, nobody can force him to do the job he is not ready to do.”

It could be recalled that governor El-Rufai’s had told journalists after his visit to the President on Friday that he and other “Buharists” were keen on ensuring that the President runs for a second term in 2019.