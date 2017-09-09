Segun Adewale, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti state, has urged Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state, to allow fair play in the choice of the party’s representative for the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Adewale said this following the decision of the executive of PDP in the state to adopt Kolapo Olusola, the incumbent deputy governor, as the governorship candidate.

The move is suspected to have been influenced by Fayose.

In a statement by Tosin Jegede, Adewale’s campaign manager, the politician described the action as “politically premature”.

Adewale noted that the Fayose rejected any form of imposition when he was contesting in 2014.

He said though Fayose, as leader of the party, is free to make his choice on who succeeds him, “such personal choice doesn’t amount to the choice of all”.

“The choice of who flies our party’s flag in the 2018 governorship election rests entirely on the people and our governor knows this too,” he said.

“We are committed to our aspiration of providing quality and responsive leadership to the good people of Ekiti.

“Clearly, the adoption of an aspirant by a political group should not be mistaken for the emergence of a party’s candidate months before the party’s primary election.

“Our counsel for the governor and party’s leadership in Ekiti state is to allow free and fair primary; allowing the wishes of the people to prevail.

“My belief is that Governor Fayose as a responsible leader of the party will play his role as the father of all.