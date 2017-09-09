The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has slammed the Federal Government for stating that the nation’s economy is out of recession, asserting that there was no evidence to justify the claim.

It maintained that the said exit from recession was a concocted claim to douse tension in the country and wondered how the Federal Government could accept such deceit.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Samuel Nwanosike, made this known in Port Harcourt while declaring that Governor Nyesom Wike has emerged as the party’s right candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Rivers.

He said PDP endorsed the governor because he had prudently used the meagre resources of the state to impact positively on all the sectors, stressing that there is no candidate in the party that is more qualified to challenge Wike.

Nwanosike, who said the governor’s developmental achievements were evidence of good governance, boasted that the PDP would defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, at both the national and state levels in the 2019 general elections.

He said: “The Federal Government cannot tell Nigerians that we are out of recession, when our economy has not improved. Prices of foods are still on the increase. People cannot access medical care or send their children to schools.

“There is confusion all over the country: Boko Haram and herdsmen destroying our lands and property. Nigerians are tired of those shows and deceit.”

The PDP spokesman also stated that the APC-led Federal Government has failed and has been looking for ways to cover its inadequacies.

He alleged that the APC has succeeded in dividing Nigerians into different small units, hence the current calls by regional groups for secession.

“The APC government at the Centre has failed. The time to vote out those who do not know how to manage the resources of the people is near. They are the ones who manage the economy of the nation, they have failed the country.”

The party further stressed that with the kind of leadership and style of governance of the APC, 2019 elections will be a walk over for the PDP in the state and at the centre.

“APC as a party has scattered and the government at the centre led by APC has failed. Rivers people are happy with PDP-led government. That is why thousands of youths marched in support of Governor Nyesom Wike’s government,” Nwanosike argued.