The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday declared that he has no presidential ambition as is being speculated in some quarters, even as he gave insight into the role played by President Muhammadu Buhari in his emergence as governor in 2015.

Addressing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with Buhari, he identified himself as a member of the “Buharist group”, whose primary aim is to promote and defend the perceived socio-political interests of the President.

The governor added that the group, which comprises governors and ministers, are working behind the scene to prevail on Buhari to present himself for re-election in 2019.

While debunking claims that he was being groomed to replace the President, he said, “My name has continuously been mentioned as a presidential aspirant s‎ince 2007 after my years in the FCT, there is nothing new about that.

“What I want to say here very, very clearly is that I have never been a presidential aspirant, I have never even been a gubernatorial aspirant. I am governor today by the grace of God, because President Buhari called me and said go and run for governor of Kaduna State.

“As far as 2019 is concerned, my position is the President (Muhammadu Buhari) is looking very well, he is recuperating very fast. My hope and prayer is he will contest in 2019,’’ El-Rufai said.

He further told the State House reporters that his visit to the Presidential Villa was to wish the President a “very happy Sallah’’ and to join him in performing the Juma’at prayer.