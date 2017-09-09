The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State chapter, has alleged that Nigeria has been thrown into perpetual confusion with the ‘woeful’ leadership style of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

According to the party, Nigerians were already warming up ahead of the 2019 elections to kick out the ruling party because they are tired of its ”show of deceit.”

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Samuel Nwanosike, who spoke in Port Harcourt, vowed that the party would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national and state levels in 2019 general elections.

Nwanosike said PDP endorsed the governor because of his developmental achievements, which were evidence of good governance.

Speaking further, the party’s State Publicity Secretary said the exit from recession was a concocted claim to douse tension in the country and wondered how the Federal Government could accept such deceit.

Nwanosike said: “The Federal Government cannot tell Nigerians that we are out of recession, when our economy has not improved. Prices of foods are still on the increase. People cannot access medical care or send their children to schools.

“There is confusion all over the country: Boko Haram and herdsmen destroying our lands and property. Nigerians are tired of those shows and deceit.”

Nwanosike also stated that the APC-led Federal Government has failed and has been looking for ways to cover its inadequacies.

“The APC government at the Centre has failed. The time to vote out those who do not know how to manage the resources of the people is near. They are the ones who manage the economy of the nation, they have failed the country.”

The party also declared that Governor Nyesom Wike is the its right candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

“APC as a party has scattered and the government at the centre led by APC has failed. Rivers people are happy with PDP-led government. That is why thousands of youths marched in support of Governor Nyesom Wike’s government”, he argued.