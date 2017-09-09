Reactions have continue to trail the comments of the Minister for Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Jummai Alhassan, declaring support for the perceived presidential ambition of former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, in 2019.

The Adamawa State Working Committee of the APC in its own reaction called for the immediate sack of the minister.

The party said Alhassan has clearly indicated where her loyalty lies despite being appointed as Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party’s Vice Chairman, Northern Zone, Muhammed Abdullahi, and the Organising Secretary, Ahmed Lawal, described Alhassan as a clog in the wheel of progress of the APC government.

Abdullahi said that it is unfortunate for a serving Minister under Buhari to heat up the polity when the APC-led government was working hard to deliver on its campaign promises.

But the Director General of Atiku Support Group, Hon. Mark Wosi, has argued that President Buhari knew where Alhassan’s loyalty lay before appointing her into his cabinet.

Wosi urged Nigerians not to make an issue out of nothing.